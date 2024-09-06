32-year-old Kokomo woman killed in crash

KOKOMO — A 32-year-old Kokomo woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning near the entrance of Riley Modern Estates on Washington Street.

According to Kokomo PD, 32-year-old Jade A. Carlile died following a 3-car crash when she attempted to turn south out of the entrance to Riley Modern onto Washington Street.

Carlile's 2019 Kia Soul was stuck by a 2020 Dodge Ram. In that collision, the Kia Soul overturned and ended up the opposing lane. A 1997 Dodge Ram traveling in the opposite direction struck the Kia as it was overturned.

Carlile was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood draw was completed on all other drivers to ensure intoxicants were not a factor in this investigation, according to Kokomo PD.

