36-year-old worker dies while setting up for Howard County Fair

HOWARD COUNTY — A man died over the weekend after he and others were electrocuted while setting up for the Howard County 4-H Fair.

According to the Howard County Coroner's Office, 36-year-old Jose Julian Garcia Oropeza of Venezuela died at the fairgrounds after being electrocuted on Saturday.

Oropeza was working with others setting up a food vendor when they were all shocked. Oropeza lost consciousnesses and despite life saving efforts by others at the fairgrounds and the Greentown Fire Station crews.

This death investigation remains under investigation by the coroner's office, Howard County Sheriff's Office and Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA).

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines