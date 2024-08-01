4 airlifted to Indy after Department of Corrections van crashes head-on into truck

PUTNAMVILLE — Four people were airlifted by medical helicopter to Indianapolis after a head-on crash involving a Department of Corrections van in Putnam County on Wedneday.

According to state police, the head-on crash between the DOC van and a pick-up truck happened on US 231 near Jackson Street around 4 p.m.

Preliminary investigation found a 2024 GMC pickup driven by Brad Polster, age 47, of Greencastle was traveling northbound on US 231 when he drifted into the southbound lanes of US 231 and crashed in to the van.

The Ford van was driven by Tyler Shoemaker, age 31, of Knightsville, according to state police. Shoemaker, an additional Correctional Officer and one inmate were also in the van.

All four individuals were transported to hospitals in Indianapolis via air ambulance. Injuries are called non-life-threatening.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines