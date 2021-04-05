4 children injured in fire at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Four children were injured Sunday evening after three jumped into the arms of neighbors to escape a fire and another was pulled unconscious from a second-story window at the Postbrook Apartments on the northeast side.

The children, whose ages were not provided, were transported to Riley Hospital for Children. One child is in critical condition, while three others are in good condition, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 6:47 p.m. in the 4000 block of Windhill Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road. Fifteen IFD units and three others from the Lawrence Fire Department responded.

A teenager told firefighters his mother was cooking on the stove before she left the apartment. The teen had been sleeping when smoke filled the apartment.

Indianapolis Fire Department Four children were hospitalized after a fire at the Postbrook Apartments on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

He ran downstairs and called for his siblings before escaping through the front door. Neighbors who saw smoke coming from the rear of the apartment building caught three of the children who jumped from an upstairs window.

One child remained inside, and Anthony Williams, 24, and Nyles Blair, 21, ran to the apartment to help. The teen told them one of his siblings was upstairs, so Williams jumped onto Nyles' shoulders to reach the second-floor window, IFD said.

Williams saw the unconscious girl at the window still, grabbed her and brought her to the ground. The teen and his four siblings were all outside by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control about 10 minutes after it was reported, IFD said.