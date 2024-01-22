5 children die in South Bend fire

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Fire Department confirmed five children died in a fire on Sunday.

According to the fire department, crews reported to the 200 block of N. LaPorte Avenue during the early evening hours and were met with heavy flames.

The fire department shared the following recount of the events.

"Demonstrating exceptional bravery and skill, the crew of Engine 2 initiated a rapid attack, advancing into the heart of the blaze. Despite the challenging conditions, they successfully managed to suppress a significant portion of the fire on the first floor before moving to the second floor, where multiple victims were reported to be trapped.

Continuing their efforts amidst overwhelming heat and smoke, the firefighters from Engine 2 located and rescued two individuals, handing them over to additional crews upon their arrival."

In total, six people were extracted from the fire, five of which died. All five of the deceased are children.

The sixth person pulled from the home is currently receiving treatment in Indianapolis.

One firefighter was injured during the rescue attempt when they fell through the second floor of the home. He is now recovering at home and will be able to return to work, according to the fire department.

Continuing from the earlier statement, the fire department shared the following:

"While this incident casts a shadow of sorrow over our community, particularly due to the loss of young lives, it is also a poignant reminder of the courage and dedication displayed by the members of the South Bend Fire Department. The firefighters of Engine 2, in their unyielding commitment to protect and serve, exhibited a profound disregard for their own safety in the face of extreme danger. Their actions reflect the highest ideals of selflessness and a citizens-first ethos, characteristics emblematic of the bravery inherent in our city's first responders.

As we mourn the lives lost, we also extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy. The South Bend Fire Department is committed to providing support to these families during this difficult time and is working closely with local & State authorities to investigate the cause of the fire."