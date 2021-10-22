5 injured after house fire, possible explosion on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — At least five people, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire possibly caused by an explosion Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:15 a.m. in the 500 block of North Rybolt Avenue and found the house fully engulfed.

A spokesperson with the Wayne Township Fire Department said four people inside or near the house were transported to area hospitals in serious condition.

A firefighter was also hospitalized with injuries that are not considered serious.

Neighbors told fire investigators they smelled gas before the reported explosion, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WRTV photographer Jonathon Christians contributed to this report.

