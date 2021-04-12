5 people injured in crash involving stolen truck in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people were injured in a crash involving a stolen truck Sunday night in Downtown Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Street near the intersection with South Meridian Street.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report around 9 p.m. from a caller who said someone was in his truck at the Rally's at Washington Street and Holt Road. The person took off in the truck with a female passenger when an IMPD officer approached.

Police ended a pursuit when the man got on Interstate 70 and drove east in the westbound lanes. He continued driving eastbound and sideswiped at least a couple vehicles before exiting on West Street.

The driver ran a red light on South Street, which caused him to crash into multiple vehicles, according to IMPD.

WRTV photo/Michael Japowicz Multiple people were injured in a serious crash on South Street in Downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

"It was like an explosion," said Gary Fowlkes, who witnessed the crash. "It was real loud with a big puff of smoke and stuff flying everywhere."

An off-duty officer with the Southport Police Department officer and his wife were extracted from a vehicle and transported to an area hospital. Two other people from another vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the stolen truck and his passenger fled the crash scene were arrested nearby.

Police said the suspect will be charged with fleeing causing serious bodily injury, and he is being investigated for driving under the influence.

South Street was closed between South Meridian and South Pennsylvania Streets for several hours following the crash.

WRTV anchor Marc Mullins and photographer Michael Japowicz contributed to this report.