6-year-old girl dies in crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash claimed the life of a six-year-old near the south split late Thursday night.

According to ISP, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, a serious crash happened on I-70 eastbound approaching the south split.

In total, there were five people seriously injured, two adults and three children, according to ISP.

All of the injured people were transported to area hospitals. A six-year-old girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to ISP, preliminary investigation found that a van with two adults and three children inside became disabled due to a flat tire on the left lane of the interstate.

While stopped, a semi struck the back of the van. Neither alcohol, nor drugs is suspected to have contributed to the crash by either of the involved drivers, according to ISP.

All others involved are in stable condition.

