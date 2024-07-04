74-year-old man dies in Delphi fire, neighbor treated for smoke inhalation after rescue attempt

DELPHI — A Delphi man died this week after smoke inhalation injuries from a house fire.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, crews were dispatched at 3:46 p.m. on July 2 to a fire in the 1200 block of Smith Avenue in Delphi.

Crews learned of a person being struck inside the residence upon arrival. A neighbor attempted to rescue the person but was unable to before the crews arrived.

After the fire was extinguished, crews finally made their way in to find 74-year-old Don Alderman. He died at the scene.

The neighbor who attempted to rescue Alderman was airlifted to a local trauma center for smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines