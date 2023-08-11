744K Indiana Medicaid members affected by contractor data breach

The Indiana FSSA announced the personal information of over 744,000 Medicaid members was exposed in a security breach in May.

The breach occurred when one of Medicaid’s contractors, Maximus Health Services, used a transfer software called MOVEit.

The Indiana FSSA says the names, addresses, case numbers and Medicaid numbers of over 744,000 members were exposed in the breach. Social Security numbers of four Medicaid members were also exposed.

According to the FSSA, the people affected in Indiana are members of Medicaid who had received a message from Maximus regarding the selection of a managed care entity.

Maximus says they are contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring.

Anyone with questions or who would like to know more information should call 1-833-919-4749.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provided the following tips:

What Can You Do?



Enroll in Experian Identity and Credit Monitoring Services

Maximus is offering a complimentary 24 months of credit monitoring and other services from Experian at no cost to you. You do not need to use your credit card or any other form of payment to enroll in the service.

Obtain a Free Credit Report

Under federal law, you are entitled to one free credit report every 12 months from each of the three major nationwide credit reporting companies listed above. Call 1-877-322-8228 or request your free credit reports online at www.annualcreditreport.com. When you receive your credit reports, review them for problems. Identify any accounts you didn’t open or inquiries from creditors that you did not authorize. Verify all information is correct. If you have questions or notice incorrect information, contact the credit reporting company.

Even if you don’t find any suspicious activity on your initial credit reports, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends that you still check your credit reports periodically. Checking your credit report periodically can help you spot problems and address them quickly.

If you find suspicious activity on your credit reports or have reason to believe your information is being misused, call your local law enforcement agency and file a police report. Be sure to obtain a copy of the police report, as many creditors will want the information it contains to absolve you of the fraudulent debts. You may also file a complaint with the FTC by contacting them on the web at www.ftc.gov/idtheft, by phone at 1-877-IDTHEFT (1-877-438-4338), or by mail at Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Response Center, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20580. Your complaint will be added to the FTC’s Identity Theft Data Clearinghouse, where it will be accessible to law enforcement for their investigations. In addition, you may obtain information from the FTC about fraud alerts and security freezes.

Continue to Use Your Existing Medicare Card

At this time, we are not aware of any reports of identity fraud or improper use of your information as a direct result of this incident. However, if your MBI was impacted, a new Medicare card with a new number will be issued to you. CMS will mail the new card to your address in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can continue to use your existing Medicare card. After you get your new card, you should:

