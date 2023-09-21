Watch Now
9 injured, including 4 children in Lawrence crash

Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 21, 2023
LAWRENCE — Nine people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Lawrence.

Just before 9 a.m., crews were called to the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road in Lawrence for a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, crews were faced with a car fire and multiple injuries.

In total, according to the Lawrence Police Department, nine were transported from the scene of the crash to local hospitals. This includes four juveniles.

Police did not specify the ages of the injured children.

One police officer was part of the five adult transports.

Conditions were not made immediately available.

