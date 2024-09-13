9 pigs killed in crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Nine pigs were killed Thursday morning when a crash involving the semi transporting them was involved in a crash in Bloomington.

According to the Monroe County Fire District, crews were called to the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 for a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival crews found uninjured drivers of a passenger vehicle and a semi driver hauling pigs.

Crews and good samaritans worked together to corral three pigs that escaped. Next, crews worked together to remove the approximate 160 pigs from the trailer and box them in until another trailer could come.

In clearing the trailer, crews unfortunately found nine pigs had suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

