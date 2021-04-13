Accidental fire causes $150K worth of damages to Bargersville home

BARGERSVILLE — Firefighters were able to quickly put out large flames coming from a Johnson County home on Tuesday evening that caused $150,000 worth of damages.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night on Beckenham Way near S.R 135, south of Stones Crossing.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the top of the double residence.

Firefighters from the Bargersville, Greenwood and White River Fire Departments were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes, and everyone inside was evacuated safely.

According to Michael Pruitt, Bargersville's Deputy Fire Chief, the fire was ruled accidental.