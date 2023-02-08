Watch Now
Alexandria man dies after crash during police pursuit

Posted at 10:13 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 22:18:22-05

GRANT COUNTY — A suspect being pursued by the Alexandria Police Department died Tuesday after crashing in a field.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.

Troopers say Gary Stone, 62, of Alexandria failed to stop when an Alexandria Police Officer tried to pull him over around 4:30 p.m.

Stone did not stop led officers on a pursuit from Madison County into Grant County.

Stone was driving his motorcycle on County Road 200 West and didn't stop at a T intersection at County Road 700 South.

Stone and the motorcycle traveled off the road and into a field.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The Grant County Coroner tells WRTV an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

