Alexandria man dies after crash during police pursuit

GRANT COUNTY — A suspect being pursued by the Alexandria Police Department died Tuesday after crashing in a field.
Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.
Troopers say Gary Stone, 62, of Alexandria failed to stop when an Alexandria Police Officer tried to pull him over around 4:30 p.m.
Stone did not stop led officers on a pursuit from Madison County into Grant County.
Stone was driving his motorcycle on County Road 200 West and didn't stop at a T intersection at County Road 700 South.
Stone and the motorcycle traveled off the road and into a field.
Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The Grant County Coroner tells WRTV an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.