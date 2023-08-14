AMBER ALERT canceled, 3 young Indy kids found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — An Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon for three missing kids has been found safe.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department issued the alert around 3 p.m. for three siblings who were believed to be in danger.

The three children, all under the age of 8, were located and safe with law enforcement officers by 3:30 p.m.

The suspect, Kevin Dempsey, 39, is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.