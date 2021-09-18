Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old missing from Gary

GARY — A statewide Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a missing 7-year-old last seen Saturday morning in Gary.

Authorities believe Christopher Green, Jr., 7, is in extreme danger.

Green is a black male, 4 feet tall, 95 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing black and red button up shirt with black pants. He was last seen at 9:07 a.m.

Suspect #1, Shanae Brown, is a 40 year old black female, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 250 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Suspect #2, Helen Willis is a 58 year old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 240 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

They are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

