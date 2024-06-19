Arson determined as cause for 3 overnight fires on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department has ruled that three fires on the morning of June 19 were all set intentionally.

Crews were first called out for a fire in the 300 block of N. Lasalle Street just after midnight on Wednesday.

That fire, at a vacant duplex, was brought under control within 16 minutes of the call.

At 3:45 a.m., crews were called to the 400 block of Gray Street for a fire. This is less than a quarter-mile from the call on Lasalle Street.

This fire was brought under control within 14 minutes of the call.

At 5:25 a.m., crews were again called out for a building fire — this time in the 2600 block of E. Michigan Street.

The 2.5 story vacant building was located within a half mile of both of the other two fires.

Crews needed 24 minutes to bring it under control, according to IFD.

Anyone with information about these fires should call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).