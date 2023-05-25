Assistant Chief of Farmland Volunteer FD dies in crash during response to fire

FARMLAND — A firefighter from Farmland Volunteer Fire Department died today while responding to a fire call.

According to a release from the Department of Homeland Security, Kyle Osgood, assistant chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, died at about 6:30 a.m. in a single vehicle accident.

Osgood was driving a tanker truck when approaching as S-curve the truck rolled over. Osgood became pinned under the truck in the crash.

A fellow firefighter, Zachary Lee, 19, is in critical condition as a result of the crash. He was taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Crews in Farmland were responding to a barn fire just north of where the crash occurred.

Osgood's family history with the Farmland Fire Department runs deep, according to DHS. His grandfather was the former fire chief for the department.