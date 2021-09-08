Watch
At least one dead in fatal crash on Indy's far east side

Posted at 11:23 PM, Sep 07, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is deceased following a fatal crash on the city's far east side.

IMPD tweeted just after 11 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident located at 10600 E. Washington Street. Initial indications suggested this was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

The westbound lanes of E. Washington Street will be closed for an extended period of time as officials investigate the crash.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash.

