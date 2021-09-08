At least one dead in fatal crash on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is deceased following a fatal crash on the city's far east side.

IMPD tweeted just after 11 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident located at 10600 E. Washington Street. Initial indications suggested this was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

IMPD officers are on scene of a fatal vehicle accident at 10600 E Washington St. Initial indications are this was a pedestrian struck. The westbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time as the crash investigation unit investigates. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/WMHD7nG3AP — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 8, 2021

The westbound lanes of E. Washington Street will be closed for an extended period of time as officials investigate the crash.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash.