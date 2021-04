AVON — Avon police are asking for help finding a 20-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Dieumerci Gatabazi was last seen by family members on April 21, according to the Avon Police Department.

Gatabazi drives a burst orange Dodge Avenger with Indiana license plate CPA807.

Anyone with information about Gatabazi's whereabouts should contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.