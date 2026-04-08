Avon Police searching for missing 22-year-old

AVON — The Avon Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Olan, 22, is described as being 5’6” and weighs 110 pounds.

According to the post on social media, Jose was last seen in the area of the Avon Walmart / Goodwill around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

Jose was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, khaki pants and black glasses. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Jose has been listed as an endangered missing person and may be in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jose, please contact Hendricks County 911 at (317)839-8700.