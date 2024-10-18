Bargersville Fire Department gives tips on how to protect your home from fires this winter

BARGERSVILLE — As temperatures continue to tumble across central Indiana, first responders are reminding Hoosiers how to protect their homes and businesses.

Fire incidents tend to rise as people turn to alternative heating sources and spend more time indoors, officials say.

The Bargersville Fire Department offers the following tips to prevent fires:

Inspect Heating Systems

Before turning on your furnace or space heaters, have them inspected and serviced by a professional. Dirty or faulty heating equipment is a leading cause of fires during colder months. Make sure space heaters are placed at least three feet away from anything that can burn and are plugged directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord.

Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Test all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are functioning properly. Replace the batteries if needed and make sure detectors are installed on every level of your home, especially near sleeping areas.

Fireplace and Chimney Maintenance

If you have a fireplace, make sure it is clean and free of debris. Have your chimney inspected annually for any buildup of creosote, which can cause dangerous chimney fires. Use a sturdy screen to prevent sparks from escaping into the room.

Be Cautious with Holiday Decorations

As the holiday season approaches, ensure that any lights or decorations used indoors or outdoors are rated for fire safety. Don't overload electrical outlets, and always turn off holiday lights when leaving your home or going to bed.

Safe Use of Candles

Candles are often used for ambiance during the colder months, but they can quickly lead to disaster if left unattended. Always blow out candles before leaving the room and keep them away from flammable items. Consider using battery-powered candles as a safer alternative.

Establish a Family Escape Plan

In the event of a fire, having a family escape plan in place is critical. Every member of the household should know two ways out of every room and agree on a designated meeting place outside the home. Practice your escape plan regularly.

Keep Flammable Materials Away from Heat Sources

Keep anything that can catch fire such as clothing, blankets, or paper away from space heaters, fireplaces, and stoves. Ensure that heating equipment has at least three feet of clear space around it.



WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines