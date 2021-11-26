Search underway for missing 2-year-old girl in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Authorities in Bartholomew County are looking for a missing 2-year-old girl after her father was found in a truck that was submerged in the White River.

Emma Sweet has not been seen since noon Wednesday when she was with her father in the truck at a farm lane at the end of Beatty Lane, according to a news release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 6 a.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Blessing Road after duck hunters reported seeing a truck in the east fork of the White River.

The duck hunters found a man who medics transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he is being treated for hypothermia.

The man’s 2-year-old daughter, Emma, remains missing, according to the sheriff’s office. Emma has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black with a cream colored jacket with butterflies on it.

The sheriff’s office said it is not known if Emma was with her father when the truck was in the White River.

Multiple departments are currently searching for Emma. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at 812-379-1650.