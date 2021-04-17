Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Police respond to possible shooting at Beech Grove WalMart

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV/Mike Japowicz
beechgrove_walmart.jpg
beechgrove_walmart1.jpg
Posted at 5:37 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 18:32:45-04

BEECH GROVE — Police are responding to reports of shots fired at a WalMart in Beech Grove on Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to 4650 S. Emerson Ave. for reports of shots fired at a Walmart. At this time, there are no injuries to report.

Witnesses on the scene report that there was an active shooter on site around 4 p.m. It is unknown at this time if the shooting occurred inside or outside of WalMart.

WRTV was live on the scene working to learn more from IMPD Public Information Officer, Samone Burris:

The is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!