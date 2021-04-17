Police respond to possible shooting at Beech Grove WalMart

BEECH GROVE — Police are responding to reports of shots fired at a WalMart in Beech Grove on Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to 4650 S. Emerson Ave. for reports of shots fired at a Walmart. At this time, there are no injuries to report.

Witnesses on the scene report that there was an active shooter on site around 4 p.m. It is unknown at this time if the shooting occurred inside or outside of WalMart.

WRTV was live on the scene working to learn more from IMPD Public Information Officer, Samone Burris:

The is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.