Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police are investigating after a bicyclist was fatally injured after a driver hit and killed them Friday night.

Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Shadeland Avenue. Several people stopped to help the victim but did not witness the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

Investigators believe both the bicyclist and the striking vehicle, which may be grey in color, were traveling north on Shadeland Avenue when the crash occurred. Police say the vehicle likely has visible damage to the front bumper area.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, observed a vehicle leaving the scene, or with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

