Bicyclist struck, killed by driver on West 62nd Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver late Sunday on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of West 62nd Street just west of Georgetown Road.

According to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man was riding westbound on 62nd Street when the driver struck him from behind.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.