Bicyclist struck, killed in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being struck on a bicycle in downtown Indianapolis this morning.

According to IMPD, a bicyclist was struck by the driver of a dump truck in the 500 block of S. West Street on Thursday.

Officers believe the dump truck turned from going eastbound to southbound S West St.

It is unclear at this point if the bicyclist was in the street or on the sidewalk, according to police.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The crash led to the closure of West Street between Maryland and South streets during the investigation.

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.