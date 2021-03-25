Bloomington woman dead in early morning shooting, 16-year-old suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Bloomington are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 1400 block of N. Woodburn Ave. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

As officers were on their way, they received another call regarding a crash in front of La Bonita Restaurant & Market nearby. When they arrived at the scene, they found a gray, Honda car had crashed into another parked vehicle and the driver of the Honda was shot.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where she later died. She has been identified by the Monroe County Coroner as Keisha Huntington, 18, of Bloomington.

Investigators discovered three empty 9mm shell casings in the parking lot of Northcrest Apartments, located in the 1400 block of N. Woodburn Ave., where the shooting is believed to have occurred. Investigators believe the victim was trying to flee the area after the suspect attempted to rob the victim and another passenger in the car and she was shot while driving away.

Investigators also identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male. Around 11:15 a.m. he was located by investigators in an apartment in the 900 block of N. Rogers St. A negotiator was called on to contact the suspect, and he eventually came out of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

The teen suspect is expected to be transported to the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes, Indiana while he awaits formal charges by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.

His name has not been released at this time to due to his age and status as a juvenile offender.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Joe Henry at (812) 349-3907.