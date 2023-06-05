Bodies of two teenagers pulled from White River in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — The bodies of two teenagers were recovered in the White River this weekend by Indiana Conservation Officers.

The incident occurred in Martin County, near the Lawrence County line.

On Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the river near the 1800 block of Williams Road regarding a report of two people missing in the water.

Witnesses said the two had been swimming in the river and were last seen being carried downstream by the current and then going under the surface of the water.

Officers used airboats, underwater sonar, dragging equipment and public safety divers in their search effort.

The juveniles were both 16 years old, according to DNR.