Bomb and arson squad investigating possible car explosion on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS —A woman was hospitalized and the windows of a home were shattered after an apparent car explosion on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Police and firefighters were called to the area of 26th and Adams Streets around 8 a.m. when reports of the possible explosion occurred.

A woman had to be pulled from the suspected vehicle by firefighters and transported to the hospital where she is in stable condition, according to officials at the scene.

Officials tell WRTV arson and bomb squads have responded to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story and it will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

