Boone Meadow Elementary in Whitestown evacuated due to "suspicious object"

WHITESTOWN — Boone Meadow Elementary School in Whitestown has been evacuated due to a suspicious object located outside the school.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the school was evacuated after the beeping object was noticed in front of the school in a trash can.

Students and staff at the school were transported to Zionsville West Middle School as a precaution. A bomb squad was called to Boone Meadow.

Zionsville Schools sent the following alert out to parents.

Boone Meadow parents and guardians have been notified that first responders are on campus at BME to investigate activity in the front parking lot. As a precaution, students and staff who are on site have been evacuated to a safe location. Parents should continue to monitor your ParentSquare account for ongoing updates and information.

