Boswell town marshal killed in single-vehicle crash

BENTON COUNTY — The town marshal of a small western Indiana town died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, police said.

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 352 near County Road 500 East, according to Indiana State Police.

Medics pronounced Kevin McCombs, 34, of Boswell, dead at the scene.

Investigators believe McCombs was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 westbound on State Road 352 when he drove off the south side of the road, struck a utility pole and came to a stop in a field.

McCombs worked as the Boswell Town Marshal, a Benton County Sheriff's Department reserve deputy and with Benton County EMS.

He was off-duty at the time of the crash and driving his personal vehicle.