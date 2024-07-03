Logansport teen located, parents in custody in Cass County

CASS COUNTY — Missing 14-year-old Bryson Muir from Logansport has been located safe and his parents are in custody, according to Indiana State Police.

According to state police, Bryson Muir is in Department of Child Services care.

Last week a Silver Alert was issued for Bryson who had last been seen leaving his Grandma's Cheryl Wright's house in Ohio with his mother, in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban belonging to Servant Leader’s Foundation in Kokomo.

Bryson's father, Daniel Muir, is a former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle.

Daniel Muir faces a preliminary charge of obstruction of justice and a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Indiana State Police are searching the property in Cass County owned by Servant Leader's Foundation.

The investigation took many turns beginning with Bryson's parents failing to meet with Indiana State Police investigators at the Peru Post on Friday, June 28.

On Wednesday, Cheryl Wright spoke with WRTV on the phone saying, "Today is a great day. I feel so much relief even though there is a long road ahead."

WATCH | Interview with Bryson Muir's grandmother from June

Missing 14-year-old boy's grandmother speaks to WRTV

This is a devleoping story.