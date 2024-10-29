Burn bans in Indiana expanding due to gusty winds, dry weather

Fires that start Tuesday could spread easily due to gusty winds and dry weather. Many counties are under a Red Flag Warning for this fire danger.

Across the area, even if you are not included in this warning, you should avoid burning. You can check here to see if your county has a burn ban in effect.

Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible through Halloween Thursday. The gusty wind is not the only factor considered when determining fire danger.

October 2024 is on track to be the driest October on record in Indianapolis, with rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. Relative humidity values are also low on Tuesday.

Many people are enjoying near record-level high temperatures in the 80s. If your outdoor plans involve a bonfire, you may want to reconsider.

Rain is likely Thursday, and winds are calmer starting Thursday night, lowering fire danger for the weekend.