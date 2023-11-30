Carmel Fire rescues dog from icy water, reminds residents to warn children

CARMEL — The Carmel Fire Department is offering a bit of a reminder to families and those with pets this morning after making their first ice recovery of the season.

According to the department, Engine 343 crew members noticed splashing in a nearby pond when returning from training in the area of 106th Street and Haverstick Road

The crew was able to pull an exhausted dog from the icy water and begin treating him. Soon, the owner of "Toby" was contact and reunited.

The department says this offers up a reminder to have conversations with your children and pets about the dangers of ice.