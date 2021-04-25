Carmel police ask for public's help to find missing teen

CARMEL -- Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who is believed to be in Indianapolis.

Police said Taylor Foster, 16, was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday.

She’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 105 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and a Roman numeral tattoo on her left forearm in red ink.

She was last seen wearing black and blue pajama pants.

They said she is not believed to be in any immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.