Carmel police looking for missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday

Provided by Carmel Police Department
Carmel police are looking for 14-year-old Brian Swalley, who was reported missing on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Posted at 4:28 AM, May 26, 2021
CARMEL — Carmel police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Bryan Swalley is described as a white male who is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 150 pounds with blondish-brown hair that is shaved on the sides and blue eyes, according to the Carmel Police Department.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Main Street and Lexington Drive. He might be wearing a blue floral print button-up shirt, khaki pants and red Converse shoes. Carmel police said he might have a black skateboard with him.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.

