Carmel Police looking for missing 17-year-old

CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

CPD says Emerson “Emmy” Motsko was last seen in the area of West 126th Street and Towne Road just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Motsko is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a nose piercing and several earrings. She was last seen wearing a light green men’s XL hoodie, gray beanie, light gray sweatpants, and white Air Force One shoes.

Police believe Motsko is traveling with a black suitcase, white fuzzy backpack, and a large duffel bag, and she may be going to Indianapolis.

If you have any information on where Motsko might be, you're asked to contact Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.

