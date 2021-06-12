Carmel Police: Missing 17-year-old girl found safe

Update: The Carmel Police Department said a missing 17-year-old girl has been found safe. The original story is below.

CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

CPD says the girl was last seen in the area of West 126th Street and Towne Road just before 6 p.m. Friday.

She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a nose piercing and several earrings. She was last seen wearing a light green men’s XL hoodie, gray beanie, light gray sweatpants, and white Air Force One shoes.

Police believe the teen is traveling with a black suitcase, white fuzzy backpack, and a large duffel bag, and she may be going to Indianapolis.