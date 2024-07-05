Carroll County boy airlifted to Indy hospital after firework blows up in face

INDIANAPOLIS — A boy in Carroll County is receiving treatment in Indianapolis after a firework blew up in his face on Independence Day.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched at 2:41 p.m. to a residence just outside of Sleeth, Indiana for a report of a young child with a severe face injury.

The caller was one of the boys’ parents, who explained a firework had exploded in his face.

First responders quickly began a medical helicopter to the scene and created a landing zone in the intersection of County Road 975 West and County Road 700 North.

According to a release from the office, the child was hit by shrapnel in the face due to the excessive charge of the explosive.

No other people were injured. The sheriff's office did not provide an update on the child's condition.