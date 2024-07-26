Church nearing 90th anniversary catches fire, no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — There were no injuries reported Friday morning after a fire at a historic church on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to IFD spokesperson Rita Reith, the Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church caught fire. This is in the 1900 block of N. Harding Street.

A person inside the building was alerted to the fire but escaped without injury.

The building is believed to be salvagable, but full extent of damage was not immediately clear.

The church is about to celebrate its 90th anniversary, according to IFD.