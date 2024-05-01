City, IMPD to distribute free gun locks to Marion County residents on Thursday

MARION COUNTY — Gun owners in Marion County can get free locks to help keep themselves and their families safe.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and law enforcement officials will be distributing free gun locks Thursday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Villa Del Sol Apartments, located at 3636 Mission Drive.

Officials say there will be a “no questions asked” policy when residents pick up the free locks. You do not have to live in the apartment complex to receive a lock.

IMPD says in 2023, the City of Indianapolis saw an increase in accidental and unintended shootings involving both adults and children.

“In fact, in 2023, 24% of youth shootings were determined to be accidental. These tragic shootings are preventable,” IMPD said in a statement.

Officials say they hope to reduce the number of firearm injuries by encouraging owners to store their guns unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition.