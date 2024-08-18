City of Bloomington issues boil water advisory for Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — The City of Bloomington issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Monroe County residents on Saturday due to an operation plant spill.

The advisory is in effect until Monday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

The city says a water treatment plant was preparing a new water filter when the sand used in the filter spilled into the water tank.

According to the City of Bloomington, no contaminants were detected in the water nor are they harmful, but they do increase the risk for disease-causing organisms.

If you have cloudy water, run COLD water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and oral hygiene for at least 2 minutes prior to consumption.

It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.

For more information, click here or call 812-339-1444.

