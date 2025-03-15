City of Lawrence under boil water advisory due to water main break

LAWRENCE — The City of Lawrence announced that residents are under a boil water advisory, effective immediately.

According to Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield, the advisory is in place due to a water main break.

Residents should boil their water for a minimum of 5 minutes before consuming or using it to prepare food, officials say.

The City is working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to monitor the situation.

Anyone with questions should call 317-542-0511.