Clinton County man found deceased, trapped underneath lawnmower in pond

CLINTON COUNTY — Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office are investigating after discovering a deceased man who was trapped underneath his lawnmower.

The incident happened Tuesday evening, just after 6 p.m. when deputies responded to an address on N. Hamilton Road for a welfare check on a man who was last seen mowing his yard.

When deputies arrived, the found a helmet and ear protection the man was last seen wearing floating in a pond on the property.

As deputies approached the pond, they also observed a lawnmower submerged in the water. That's when an off-duty officer entered the pond and located the man, who was trapped underneath the lawnmower.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified by his wife as Harold Vice, 78, of Frankfort.

“This is a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the Vice family as they deal with the difficult days and weeks ahead. I want to commend our Deputies for their quick actions and valiant effort to locate and rescue Mr. Vice. Our Chaplains will be available to all first responders and to the victim’s family in the days ahead,” Sheriff Rich Kelly said in a statement.