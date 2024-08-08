Coatesville man dies in crash on US 40 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY — A Coatesville man has died after a crash in Putnam County, according to the state police.

ISP says officers were called to the intersection of US 40 and State Road 240 for a reported crash on Wednesday. The crash involved a sedan and a pick-up truck.

Preliminary investigation found that a 2004 Lexus was attempting to go east on U.S. 40 from southbound State Road 240. The Lexus driver allegedly did not see the driver of the 2021 Ford pickup truck coming westbound on U.S. 40.

Despite an effort to evade the collision, the driver of the truck struck the Lexus.

67-year-old Kent Smith, the driver of the Lexus died at the scene.