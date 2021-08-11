Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Columbus police arrest 17-year-old for 'non-specific' threat that resulted in school lockdown

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Stock Photo
Black man killed during arrest in Louisiana ruled homicide
Posted at 2:13 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 14:13:35-04

COLUMBUS — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made on social media originally believed to be directed at Columbus East High School.

The teen now faces a felony charge of intimidation.

The Columbus Police Department was made aware of a "non-specific" threat of violence involving a gun at an undisclosed time on Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

As a result of the threat, the high school was placed under lockdown while detectives located the suspect in connection to the threat.

Detectives later determined that the threat was directed at a person who is not a student at Columbus East, according to a release from CPD, and the lockdown was lifted.

Police located the 17-year-old suspect before noon, according to police.

He was placed in Bartholomew County Youth Services Center where he is now facing an intimidation charge, a level 6 felony, and a runaway charge.

CPD says the investigation into this case remains ongoing at this time

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!