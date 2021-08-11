Columbus police arrest 17-year-old for 'non-specific' threat that resulted in school lockdown

COLUMBUS — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made on social media originally believed to be directed at Columbus East High School.

The teen now faces a felony charge of intimidation.

The Columbus Police Department was made aware of a "non-specific" threat of violence involving a gun at an undisclosed time on Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

As a result of the threat, the high school was placed under lockdown while detectives located the suspect in connection to the threat.

Detectives later determined that the threat was directed at a person who is not a student at Columbus East, according to a release from CPD, and the lockdown was lifted.

Police located the 17-year-old suspect before noon, according to police.

He was placed in Bartholomew County Youth Services Center where he is now facing an intimidation charge, a level 6 felony, and a runaway charge.

CPD says the investigation into this case remains ongoing at this time