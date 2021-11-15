Columbus police disarm pipe bomb found in ditch at Greenbelt Golf Course

COLUMBUS — Police in Columbus destroyed a pipe bomb that was found Sunday night in a ditch at Greenbelt Golf Course.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the golf course located at 1000 North Gladstone Avenue around 6 p.m. after someone reported finding the devise.

Members of the Columbus Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit also responded and destroyed the pipe bomb.

“There were no injuries and there is not believed to be any danger to the public,” Lt. D. Matthew Harris said in a news release.

No other explosive devises were found in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.