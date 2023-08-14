Community calls for safety changes to Raceway Road after teen was critically injured in collision

HENDRICKS COUNTY — 14-year-old Audrey Bousum is recovering at Riley Hospital after she was hit by a motorcyclist while riding her bike Thursday night.

Her family and community members are calling for safety changes to North Raceway Road, near the B&O Trail.

Her father, Zane Bousum, says the two of them were riding their bikes and had to cross Raceway to get to the trail, like they’ve done many times.

“As we were going across, I heard a loud revving, so I knew something was coming. I looked and [the motorcycle] was just flying down the road,” Zane said.

Police say the motorcyclist struck Audrey. Zane says she will need multiple surgeries as she recovers.

“She loves life. She is a fighter. She is strong. She is bold. She is courageous,” Zane said of his daughter.

The community came together to pray for Audrey and discussed ways to make that portion of Raceway Road safer.

State Rep. Renee Pack (D-Indianapolis) and State Senator J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) attended the gathering to listen to the public’s concerns and advocate for a change.

“We are just asking people to slow down. Get to your destination safely,” Ford said. “I want folks to think about if this was your kid outside playing. Would you be driving at that rate or are you going to slow down?”

An online petition is calling for speed monitors and a lighted crosswalk.

“People should hold themselves accountable,” Pack said. “You need to be accountable for the way you operate a vehicle on these streets because if you’re not responsible, you could hurt or kill someone. That is something I want drivers to keep in mind.”

As for Audrey’s family, they say their faith is what’s getting them through this hard time.

“Prayers and the power of God. We believe in the miracle-working power of God. We know nothing is too big for God,” Zane said.