Conner Prairie, Children's Museum close outdoor experiences due to air quality

INDIANAPOLIS — As air quality concerns linger from Canadian wildfires sending smoke into central Indiana, multiple closures are planned for today.

8:37 a.m.: All horse races at Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino in Shelbyville have been canceled.

8 a.m.: Conner Prairie announced that outdoor experience areas will be closed on Wednesday due to air quality concerns. Their indoor areas and Adventure Camp will remain open.

7:44 a.m.: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience will be closed for at least this morning due to the air quality. They ask visitors to visit their social media channels for updates throughout the day.

"The safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers, and interns is always of the highest priority. The museum utilizes information on the Air Quality Index from airnow.gov, which is consistent with thresholds established by NIOSH, and endorsed by the EPA. The air quality issues remain driven by the wildfires in Canada, contributing to the levels of particulate matter that end up in the air."